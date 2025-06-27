Massive fire at paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana, 25 fire tenders called

A huge fire broke out in the national capital's Bawana area in the early hours of Friday with 25 fire tenders being dispatched to the accident spot to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported as of now, as per Delhi Fire Service. A total of 25 fire brigades are present at the incident spot in Bawana. The fire has not spread to other factories.(Representational Image)

According to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the fire department received information of a fire in a paint company in Sector 2 of Bawana. Two fire brigades were initially rushed but due to the intensity of the blaze more were sent to the accident site, the official said

The DFS have called more teams from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. A total of 25 fire brigades are present at the incident spot. The fire has not spread to other factories. "We received information of fire in a paint company in Sector-2, D-93 at around 5:30 am. Taking immediate action, two fire brigades were sent. Seeing the intensity of the fire, more fire brigades were sent. We have called in more teams from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Private firefighters were also called in. CFO Ghaziabad is also here. 25 fire brigades are already here, and more have been called in... The fire has not spread to other factories", Pradeep Kumar told ANI. The cause of the fire is yet to be detected and further details are awaited.