Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Massive fire at paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana, 25 fire tenders called

ANI |
Jun 27, 2025 08:53 AM IST

Fire department received information of a fire in a paint company in Sector 2 and called two fire brigades to the scene initially.

A huge fire broke out in the national capital's Bawana area in the early hours of Friday with 25 fire tenders being dispatched to the accident spot to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported as of now, as per Delhi Fire Service.

A total of 25 fire brigades are present at the incident spot in Bawana. The fire has not spread to other factories.(Representational Image)
A total of 25 fire brigades are present at the incident spot in Bawana. The fire has not spread to other factories.(Representational Image)

According to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the fire department received information of a fire in a paint company in Sector 2 of Bawana. Two fire brigades were initially rushed but due to the intensity of the blaze more were sent to the accident site, the official said

The DFS have called more teams from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. A total of 25 fire brigades are present at the incident spot. The fire has not spread to other factories. "We received information of fire in a paint company in Sector-2, D-93 at around 5:30 am. Taking immediate action, two fire brigades were sent. Seeing the intensity of the fire, more fire brigades were sent. We have called in more teams from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. 

Private firefighters were also called in. CFO Ghaziabad is also here. 25 fire brigades are already here, and more have been called in... The fire has not spread to other factories", Pradeep Kumar told ANI. The cause of the fire is yet to be detected and further details are awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Massive fire at paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana, 25 fire tenders called
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On