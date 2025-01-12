Menu Explore
Massive fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Greater Noida

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Smoke rose from Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road. Firefighters rushed to the scene after being alerted to control the blaze.

A fire broke out following an explosion at a chemical plant in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida on Sunday, officials said, adding thirty-two fire tenders have been pressed into service.

Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Greater Noida on Saturday. (Screengrab)
Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Greater Noida on Saturday. (Screengrab)

A thick column of black smoke rose into the sky from the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road. The fire department was alerted, and firefighting teams quickly arrived to control the flames.

According to locals, the fire erupted after an explosion at the chemical plant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said, “We received information about the fire at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road in the Badalpur police station area. We took immediate action and dispatched fire services unit to the site. Currently, thirty-two fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze.”

Efforts are underway to ensure no one is injured in the incident, said the officer. He said the police was informed about the incident at 3.25 am.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
