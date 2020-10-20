Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory Meerut’s Kharbanda area
Six fire vehicles have been deployed to extinguish the fire at a chemical factory in Meerut’s Kharbanda area. The reason behind the fire is unknown yet.india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire extinguishing operation is underway. According to officials, the chemical factory was non-operational and no injury has been reported so far.
Fire officer Shantnu Kumar Yadav said, “it was chemical factory in which fire broke out in the morning. 5 fire tenders were used and fire fighting operation went for 2 hours. No casualty.”
