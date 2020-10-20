Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory Meerut’s Kharbanda area

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:03 IST

#WATCH: A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Meerut's Kharkhauda. Around 6 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/ldmDY0THr7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2020

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Meerut’s Kharbanda area, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. As per the ANI report, six fire vehicles have been deployed to extinguish the fire. The reason behind the fire is unknown yet.

The fire extinguishing operation is underway. According to officials, the chemical factory was non-operational and no injury has been reported so far.

Fire officer Shantnu Kumar Yadav said, “it was chemical factory in which fire broke out in the morning. 5 fire tenders were used and fire fighting operation went for 2 hours. No casualty.”