Couple killed, 3 children feared dead in Kanpur building fire

A 45-year-old man and his wife died in a massive fire in a five-storey building in the Chamanganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday night, officials said, adding that their three children are also feared dead. Officials said that efforts were still underway to completely douse the blaze that broke out at the five-storey building in Kanpur. (PTI)

Officials said the five-storey building housed a shoe manufacturing factory on its first and second floors.

Plumes of smoke engulfed the entire structure in the Prem Nagar area, news agency PTI reported.

The deceased couple were identified as Mohammad Danish and his 42-year-old wife, Nazneen Saba, whose bodies were recovered from the building's fourth floor.

The couple's three daughters, 15-year-old Sara, 12-year-old Simra, and 7-year-old Inaya, are feared dead.

Officials said that it took hours for the firefighters to gain access to the fourth floor as the massive blaze engulfed the building.

The huge flames and thick smoke from the building were first noticed by neighbours on Sunday night, who then alerted the fire station and police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh said that an investigation has been launched into the matter to ascertain the cause of fire.

"While the exact reason remains unclear, initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit or faults in the internal wiring, potentially originating from the floors where the shoe factory was operating," the ACP said.

He noted that the fire led to the blasts of a couple of domestic LPG cylinders that worsened the situation.

Officials noted that efforts to completely douse the blaze are underway, adding that people from over half a dozen buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are at the scene, helping the fire services in the relief operations.

Earlier, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey had also reached the spot to take stock of the ongoing operations.

After the family of five were recovered and sent to the hospital, Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP Central Kanpur, said that there was a "very little chance of their survival".

(With PTI inputs)