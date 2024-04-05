Massive fire engulfs power distribution company in Raipur's Kota

A massive fire erupted at a power distribution company in the Kota area of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. Footage shared by news agency ANI showed a large blaze with smoke emanating from the building. Residents were seen evacuating their homes owing to the blaze. Footage shared by ANI depicted a large blaze with smoke emanating from the building.

Both police and firefighters are on-site to address the situation.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a massive blaze broke out in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last month, resulting in the death of a four-year-old girl. The cause of the blaze at the portacabin school for girls in the Chintakonta village was unknown.

However, speaking about the incident, a school education department official said that as the fire broke out, all 380 students of the facility, were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers.

"All 380 students of the facility were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers. However, later it was found that the younger sister of a student was missing. She died of burn injuries," the official said.

The victim was not a student of the school. She was staying with her elder sister for the last few days, the official added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)