‘Next is Samudrayaan’: Union minister Rijiju shares pics of submersible Matsya 6000

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared pictures of ‘Matsya 6000’, a submersible which is in preparation for exploring the deep oceans as part of India's ‘Samudrayaan Mission’ being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. After achieving a successful ‘soft-landing’ on the Moon's south pole, India is now aiming to send three humans to a depth of 6 km into the ocean for deep-sea exploration and biodiversity assessments. Matsya 6000 is India's first manned deep ocean mission.(X/@KirenRijiju)

Earth Sciences Minister Rijiju visited NIOT in Chennai on Monday, where he reviewed the submersible and provided updates on India's first manned deep ocean mission. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), “ Next is ‘Samudrayaan’. This is 'MATSYA 6000' submersible under construction at National Institute of Ocean Technology at Chennai. India’s first manned Deep Ocean Mission ‘Samudrayaan’ plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment”

He emphasised that the project will not disrupt the ocean ecosystem. “The Deep Ocean Mission supports the 'Blue Economy' vision of PM @narendramodi ji, and envisages sustainable utilization of ocean resources for economic growth of the country, improve livelihoods and jobs, and preserve ocean ecosystem health,” Rijiju said.

In addition to sharing pictures with the scientists and engineers working on Matsya 6000, the Union minister wrote, “Our Scientists, Researchers and Engineers are fully devoted to make the Deep Ocean Mission very successful in a sustainable manner.”

Rijiju also shared a video of himself inside the vessel, with an expert explaining how Matsya 6000 will explore the deep ocean and how the individuals joining the deep-sea expedition will be able to sustain themselves there.

Matsya 6000

-Union minister of state for earth sciences Jitendra Singh earlier mentioned that the 'MATSYA 6000' vehicle has a normal operational endurance of 12 hours and can last up to 96 hours in emergencies to ensure human safety. The mission's target completion date is set for the year 2026.

-The vehicle's design has been finalised, and work is in progress on various components. The Manned Submersible will enable direct human observation in the deep ocean, aiding in the exploration of mineral-rich resources such as Nickel, Cobalt, Rare Earths, and Manganese, along with sample collection for analysis.

-In addition to scientific research and technological advancements, the mission will lead to innovations in underwater engineering, benefiting areas such as asset inspection, tourism, and promoting ocean literacy.

-Development efforts include a 6000-meter depth-rated Integrated Mining Machine and unmanned vehicles (both tethered and automated) for deep-sea resource exploration and biodiversity assessment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me. ...view detail