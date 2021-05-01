May Day 2021: Know history and significance of Labour Day

May 1 is the International Day of Workers or International Labour Day dedicated to workers and labourers across the world. This day celebrates labourers and encourages them to be aware of their rights. The day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement. Popularly known as May Day, the day is observed in countries such as India, Cuba and China among other countries.

On this day, people across the world observe the day by conducting protest and march for the rights of workers and save them from exploitation. International Labour Day is a public holiday in many countries.

Know about the history and significance of May Day:

Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement in the United States in the 19th Century. In 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress adopted a resolution for a great international demonstration in which they demanded that the workers should not be made to work for more than 8 hours a day. After this, it became an annual event and May 1 was celebrated as Labour Day.

May Day was first celebrated on May 1, 1890, after it was declared by the first International Congress of Socialist Parties in Europe on July 14, 1889. It was declared for the workers in Paris to dedicate every year on May 1 as the 'Workers Day of International Unity and Solidarity'. May 1 in Europe has historically been linked with rural traditional farmers' festivals but later May Day became associated with the modern labour movement.

In India, Labour’s Day is a national holiday. The first Labour’s Day was celebrated in 1923 in Chennai. This day was observed by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. On this day, communist leader Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar asked the government that May 1 should be considered as a national holiday to symbolise the efforts and work of the workers. This day is also known as Kamgar Divas, Kamgar Din and Antrarashtriya Shramik Divas in India.

In the US and Canada, Labour Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September.