‘Mayawati a live wire, anyone who touches her will die’, says UP Minister

Aug 29, 2019 12:22 IST

Newly-inducted Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh has compared Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati to a “naked” live wire and said whosoever touches her either dies or is destroyed. He has called her “untrustworthy” who betrays others after reaping maximum benefit.

“Mayawati is like a naked electric wire. Anyone who touches her will die,” he said in an informal chat with the media here.

The Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, who represents the Agra cantonment seat in the Assembly, said: “Mayawati is not trustworthy and has betrayed everyone.

“She used the Samajwadi Party, increased her party’s strength during Lok Sabha to 10 and then ditched that party.”

He said that that it was BJP leader, late Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi who had saved Mayawati’s life during the infamous state guest house incident. The BJP had also helped her become the Chief Minister on three occasions.

Dharmesh said BSP patron Kanshi Ram had died under mysterious circumstances and he would soon meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek a CBI probe into that death.

Dharmesh, a doctor by profession, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1994 and won his first election in 2017.

