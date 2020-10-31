e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mayawati begins work to regain lost ground in UP

Mayawati begins work to regain lost ground in UP

BSP chief Mayawati has started preparations for the elections by revamping the party’s organisation. She has also started looking for new candidates and is collecting feedback about the performance of the party’s 18 lawmakers

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 10:06 IST
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference in Lucknow.
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference in Lucknow.(ANI FILE)
         

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) plans to field new candidates for a majority of seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as part of its plans to regain the lost ground, people aware of the matter said. The move has triggered concerns among the party’s lawmakers many of whom are up in arms against the party leadership and may seek Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress’s tickets, they added.

BSP chief Mayawati has started preparations for the elections by revamping the party’s organisation. She has also started looking for new candidates and is collecting feedback about the performance of the party’s 18 lawmakers, many of whom have been told they are unlikely to get tickets.

Seven BSP lawmakers, who were on Thursday suspended for opposing the nomination of Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha election, have been told they will not be renominated.

The lawmakers have said they have been humiliated and left with little option but to oppose Gautam’s nomination. They have met SP leaders to get tickets for the assembly polls.

BSP coordinators are holding meetings in their constituencies and the rebels have not called for them while the probable candidates have been introduced to the party cadre.

The BSP is expected to take a call on getting into an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after the polls are over in Bihar, where it is a part of the Grand United Secular Front (GUSF). The GUSF comprises Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Janvadi Party Socialist.

Some parties in the alliance also have a presence in Uttar Pradesh and want the GUSF to contest the polls in the state too.

“Fearing that new alliance might damage their prospects, the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and BJP have launched an attack on the BSP,” said a BSP leader.

Shaukat Ali, the AIMIM’s Uttar Pradesh unit president, said the GUSF should contest elections in Uttar Pradesh too to stop the BJP from returning to power.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said the GUSF alliance partners will hold a meeting for continuing the alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election as well.

tags
top news
Seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront will boost tourism: PM Modi at Statue of Unity
Seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront will boost tourism: PM Modi at Statue of Unity
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 26 in Turkey, Greece
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 26 in Turkey, Greece
Doctors fighting against time to revive Soumitra Chatterjee
Doctors fighting against time to revive Soumitra Chatterjee
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In