In Mayawati's poll pitch, there's Brahmin security but no new parks or memorials

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday promised to ensure the security of the Brahmin community if her party came to power in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly election slated to be held next year.

According to an ANI report, the former chief minister said Brahmins had agreed that under the BSP's rule, people from the community were in a better condition when compared to their lives under the present BJP government.

Mayawati has often accused the Yogi Adityanath government of “harassing and exploiting the community” after winning the 2017 assembly polls with the help of their votes.

With an eye on the crucial state polls, the BSP launched an outreach campaign from Ayodhya on July 23. Mayawati’s Brahmin outreach was considered as one of the key factors for her win in the 2007 state assembly election.

Addressing the 'Prabudh Sammelan' in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mayawati said, “We should join more people from the Brahmin community with us for the upcoming elections to form the government with a majority, similar to 2007.” The programme was launched on July 23 in Ayodhya.

She also promised to focus on the development of Uttar Pradesh, and not on parks and memorials, an issue over which she has faced massive criticism over the years.

"We do not need to make any new monuments or parks in the name of those who were our guiding lights - we have already done it ‘thok ke bhaav’ (wholesale) in our previous terms," the BSP chief was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

"If I form the government again I will not concentrate on statues or memorials or parks but in governing the state to the best possible ability," she further said to loud cheers.

Speaking about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry and every Indian citizen is a "Hindu", Mayawati asked why the Sangh and BJP treated members of the minority community as adopted.

“I want to ask him if Hindus and Muslims in India have the same ancestors then why RSS and the BJP behave like Muslims are adopted,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.