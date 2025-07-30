Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
MBBS student found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 06:50 pm IST

Sahil Chaudhary was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on the college premises

A second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased is a student of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.(Pexel)
The deceased is a student of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.(Pexel)

The deceased has been identified as a native of Jaipur Rajasthan.

According to circle inspector Karunakar Rao of Adilabad II town, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on the college premises after he failed to attend the afternoon study session.

Also Read: Sharda University didn't file FIR on student's suicide, SC informed

Fellow students noticed his absence and alerted the staff, who found him unresponsive in his room, police added.

The student's parents have been informed, and a case has been registered.

"We are conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident," Rao said.

Further details will be known following the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.

