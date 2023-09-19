MEA asks Canadian diplomat to leave India within next five days: Full statement

India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay after the Justin Trudeau's allegation resulted in a massive escalation in the tension between the two countries. "Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves," Justin Trudeau told an emergency session of the parliament. Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.(Reuters)

India "completely rejected" the Canadian PM's allegations saying, “Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern.”

India's full statement on expelling Canadian diplomat

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days.

The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

