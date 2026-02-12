MEA reacts to video of Trump's remark on PM Modi's ‘political career’: ‘If there is…’
The video in question dates back to 2025 from a press conference where Trump made the remark on a light note saying, “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump."
The foreign ministry on Thursday said that an appropriate action will be taken after an old video of US President Donald Trump's making a bizarre remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's career started making rounds on social media again. Track updates on Bangladesh election results
The video in question dates back to October 2025 from a press conference where Trump made the remark on a light note saying, “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. I don't know if the word love, I don't want you to take that any different. I don't want to destroy his political career.”
As the video has resurfaced on social media, particularly after last week's India-US trade deal, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about it during MEA's weekly press briefing. “I haven't seen it, but if there is a video of this sort, we will take an appropriate action,” Jaiswal said while answering questions from the media.
Trump's remark on ‘Modi’s career'
On October 15, 2025, Trump during a White House presser Trump had claimed that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil. "Yeah, sure. He's (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship...I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," he had said back then.
Also read: India to get additional 114 Rafale jets as DAC clears proposals for ₹3.60 lakh crore
India's ties with US during that time faced strain as US had imposed punitive tariffs on Indian imports to the US for New Delhi's energy purchases from Russia.
During the same presser, Trump shared what Sergio Gor, US ambassador-designate to India told him upon his return to Washington from New Delhi. “He loves Trump... I don’t want you to take the word love any differently... I don’t want to destroy his political career," Trump quipped. Clip of the same quote is now on social media again with different claims as asuumptions surrounding the ties between the two countries in light of the geopolitical developments.