MEA reacts to video of Trump's remark on PM Modi's ‘political career’: ‘If there is…’

The video in question dates back to October 2025 from a press conference where Trump made the remark on a light note saying, “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. I don't know if the word love, I don't want you to take that any different. I don't want to destroy his political career.”

The foreign ministry on Thursday said that an appropriate action will be taken after an old video of US President Donald Trump's making a bizarre remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's career started making rounds on social media again.

As the video has resurfaced on social media, particularly after last week's India-US trade deal, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about it during MEA's weekly press briefing. “I haven't seen it, but if there is a video of this sort, we will take an appropriate action,” Jaiswal said while answering questions from the media.

Trump's remark on ‘Modi’s career' On October 15, 2025, Trump during a White House presser Trump had claimed that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil. "Yeah, sure. He's (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship...I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," he had said back then.

India's ties with US during that time faced strain as US had imposed punitive tariffs on Indian imports to the US for New Delhi's energy purchases from Russia.