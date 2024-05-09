Medigadda barrage’s damaged portion can’t be repaired, says dam body

The damaged piers of Medigadda barrage, the major part of the mighty Kaleshwaram project built on Godavari river in Telangana, cannot be repaired in the present condition and any temporary repairs if undertaken would only be an interim measure, primarily to maintain the status quo and prevent further damages, said a report by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The panel has recommended interim measures to be taken up before the onset of monsoon, including crack monitoring. (HT Photo)

In its interim report submitted to the state government on May 1, NDSA chairman Anil Jain said an expert committee constituted by the NDSA inspected the three barrages of Kaleshwaram project – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla in the first week of March and held discussions with the irrigation engineers in the third week to study the extent of damage.

The interim report said the seventh block out of the total number of eight blocks of the barrage is in a “highly distressed state of condition”. The piers from 16 to 21, along with the raft have sunk to varying depths and piers tilted to varying degrees.

“The worst-affected pier No. 20, which has sunk by over 1.2 m is precariously standing, with the reinforcement completely sheared off along the wide-crack. The crack is running along the full height of the pier, just upstream of the radial gate wall plate. Wide cracks have also developed at many other locations in the upstream and downstream of the piers and raft of the block,” the report said, adding that the radial gate and its hoisting mechanism also suffered damages.

“Under the given circumstances, any remedial measure for Block No. 7 would be an interim measure only, primarily to maintain the status quo of distressed condition,” the report said, adding that the possibility of any further damages to the structure cannot be ruled out, despite interim measures.

The experts’ committee has recommended several interim measures to be taken up before the onset of monsoon. The interim measures include crack monitoring, bracing of piers 16 to 22 adequately at appropriate locations to arrest any likely lateral movement and rectification and replacement of defective or damaged pressure release valves in the raft.

The interim report recommended opening all gates of Block-7 to fully open position after proper checking of all their components, besides removal of radial gates adjacent to pier No 20, which could not be opened due to sinking of piers. Further, the panel has recommended separate measures in case of Blocks 1-6 and 8.