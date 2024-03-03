Meet Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP's surprise pick who replaced MP Parvesh Verma on West Delhi seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in April-May, fielding party leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat from the West Delhi constituency. In its first list of candidates, the BJP has decided to drop 33 sitting MPs with fresh faces, including Kamaljeet Sehrawat. A former South Delhi mayor, Kamaljeet Sehrawat replaces two-time MP Parvesh Verma. New Delhi: BJP Delhi General Secretary Kamaljeet Sehrawat interacts with the media after being named to contest from the West Delhi seat in BJP�s first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI03_02_2024_000325B)(PTI)

Expressing her gratitude towards the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat told ANI, “I did not even expect that, this is a big surprise for me. I have been given this huge responsibility. I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for giving me this opportunity.”

"The manifesto of the BJP is yet to come. Whatever he (PM Modi) promised earlier has already been fulfilled. This time, the BJP's manifesto will surprise people again..." she added.

In its first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections, BJP has announced five total candidates for Delhi, replacing incumbent MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri with new political leaders. However, BJP has retained Manoj Tiwari, who will recontest from North East Delhi.

The BJP is yet to announce the candidates for East Delhi and North West Delhi. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. BJP won all the seats in 2019. AAP and Congress are fighting the polls together. While AAP has announced its candidates, Congress is yet to come out with its list.

Who is BJP leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat?

Kamaljeet Sehrawat is the general secretary of the Delhi BJP and the former mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. She is a councilor from Ward No. 120 (Dwarka B) in the national capital and a member of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Previously, Kamaljeet Sehrawat has contested the elections from the Matiala assembly seat of West Delhi. She was the president of the BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha and the Vice President of Delhi Pradesh BJP.

When it comes to her educational qualifications, Kamaljeet Sehrawat has holds B.Com and M.Com degrees, and holds a B.Ed degree as well as a degree in Computer Applications.

In the list of five candidates from the national capital, BJP announced that Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, will be fighting the polls from New Delhi.