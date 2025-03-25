Meet Roshni Kumari, autorickshaw driver's daughter who topped Bihar board exam

Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar's Vaishali district, emerged as the state topper in the commerce stream of the Bihar Class 12 board exams. Roshni Kumari, daughter of an auto driver from Vaishali district, topped Bihar's class 12 board exams in the commerce stream in Hajipur on Tuesday.(ANI)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12 results for 2025 on Tuesday.

The results are available online on interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

Who is Roshni Kumari?

Roshni, the state topper in the Class 12 board exams for the commerce stream, is a resident of the Vaishali district in Bihar. Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver, ANI reported.

Despite facing financial challenges, Roshni pursued her education with determination and enrolled in a government school after leaving her previous institution due to financial constraints.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar snubs Rabri Devi in assembly again: ‘You stay out of this, party is of your husband'

According to Roshni, her mother’s constant motivation and support from her teachers played a crucial role in her success. Roshni Kumari scored 475 marks. (95%)

"My father is an auto driver. Due to financial constraints, I left my previous school and got myself enrolled in a government school. My mother motivated me a lot. Earlier, I had decided to do CA after the 12th, but looking at our financial condition, I dropped that idea and thought of doing CS. My teachers told me not to worry about money and that they will support me," Roshni told reporters after the results were announced.

Soon after the news broke out, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Roshni and all the successful students, highlighting the significant role of female students in securing top positions across all three streams.

Also Read | Bihar board 12th result 2025 OUT: What happens if you fail in the Inter result? Know your options

The Chief Minister highlighted that this year, female students secured top positions across all three streams- Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Bihar's Antara Khushi secured the second rank in the commerce stream across the state. Expressing her joy, Antara credited her achievement to the unwavering support of her parents and teachers.

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams across 1,677 examination centres. Out of these, 6,50,466 were boys, while 6,41,847 were girls.