Meghalaya govt calls for peace after violence in state

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:26 IST

Authorities in Meghalaya convened a “peace meeting” which was attended by various stakeholders, including heads of religious and social organisations, on Tuesday, almost a week after a violent incident in East Khasi Hills district claimed a life and triggered tension in the eastern part of the state.

The meeting was chaired by state home minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who expressed a keen desire to see the return of peace and normalcy to the capital city and other affected areas.

Khasi Students Union (KSU) member Lurshai Hynniewta was attacked by a violent mob in Ichamati on February 28 during a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that also demanded implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya.

He succumbed to his injuries at Sohra, sparking a series of violent incidents in the area and parts of Shillong.

Two more people have died in the violence since then but police are yet to ascertain if the incidents are a fallout of the attack in Ichamati. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack in Ichamati.

A special bulletin issued by Meghalaya Police late on Tuesday evening said no incidents were reported across the state on Tuesday.

“Situation in the state is normal and a close watch is being maintained,” it said, adding additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) troops were expected to arrive in Shillong soon.

The situation in Shillong and adjoining areas continued to be tense on Tuesday, the fourth day since the curfew was imposed. The local administration said curfew will remain in force from 9pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

An official of the Union home ministry said in New Delhi night curfew was continuing as a precautionary measure.

Meghalaya police have registered a criminal case against the Facebook page “Ka Sur u Paidbah” and a user with the name “Khasi Paka” for posting that people who oppose CAA and demand ILP will be arrested.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Rymbui expressed gratitude to the various organisations for suggestions on the matter and their desire to restore normalcy.

He said the meeting welcomed the government’s intent to find a solution to the demand for ILP and also sought a pro-active role by it in pursuing a resolution on the issue, which was passed by the state assembly, with the Union government.

“It was suggested other existing laws that can protect the state should be strengthened,” he added.

With the next three months being a crucial period for students and youth, who will appear in different examinations and job recruitment tests, Rymbui said should not be any unwarranted trouble or disturbance.

“No one should take the law into their own hands. If there are people who take the law into their own hands, the law is there to deal with such people,” he warned.

“The government is looking into addressing the various issues as per the process of law.”

The peace meeting was attended by East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri, senior police officials, representatives of the church, Central Puja Committee, Seng Khasi, Sein Raij, Meghalaya Joint Council of Trade Unions, Federation of Shillong Hotels, Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum and members of the Assamese, Sikh, Sindhi, Jain, Bihari, Marwari, Malayalee, Buddhist and Muslim communities.