Meghalaya home minister quits amid stir over top militant’s death

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday resigned from his post amid vandalism and arson over the police encounter of a top militant last week, even as the state government announced a curfew in Shillong and suspended internet services in at least four districts to contain the situation.

In his letter to chief minister Conrad Sangma, Rymbui expressed shock over the protests and proposed for a judicial enquiry into the death of banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) general secretary, Cherish Starfield Thangkhiew, who was killed in a police encounter on August 13.

“I hereby express shock at the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law. Considering the gravity of the situation, I would request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect,” the letter read.

Thangkhiew, who surrendered in 2018, was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks, police said. According to director general of police R Chandranathan, he allegedly attacked police with a knife when his home was being raided, provoking a retaliatory shot in which he was killed.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of his supporters carried black flags as the militant’s body was taken to the cemetery. Government vehicles were vandalised and a police vehicle was set on fire in the Jaiaw area of Shillong allegedly by his supporters, police said.

A curfew in Shillong Agglomeration area of the state capital was imposed from 8 pm on Sunday till 5 am on August 17. Internet services were suspended from 6 pm on Sunday for 48 hours in the districts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hillis and Ri-Bhoi.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground since the last couple of days and we are prepared to ensure that the law and order is not breached. Additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been requisitioned to ensure compliance to the ‘total curfew’ order,” a top official in the secretariat familiar with the development told HT on condition of anonymity.

No public movement will be allowed and offices, shops and establishments and all educational institutions will remain closed during the curfew, as per the order. “No kind of gathering, public meeting or rally may be held. Exemptions only for medical emergencies, Covid-19 and hospital duty are applicable as per existing orders,” deputy commissioner Kumari Isawanda Laloo said.

On Saturday, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said there was ample evidence against Thangkhiew for his role in the recent blast incidents.

The Meghalaya Human Right Commission has also taken suo motu cognisance of the encounter, noting, “The instant case appears to have resulted in gross human rights violation which according to Article 21 of the Constitution mandates for protection of life and personal liberty for every person within the territory of India.”

The commission has directed the chief secretary to submit a detailed report on the incident within 15 days, failing which the commission has said it will conduct its own investigation into the matter.

