Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore man's ‘rented flat’ revelation about Raja Raghuvanshi's ‘killer’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 01:36 PM IST

Indore based businessman Raja's Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Meghalaya.

In a fresh twist in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a property manager in Indore has claimed that accused Vishal Chauhan rented a flat from him just a week after the murder took place in Meghalaya.

Accused Vishal Chauhan rented a flat in Indore a week after the alleged killing of Raja Raghuvanshi.(ANI )
Accused Vishal Chauhan rented a flat in Indore a week after the alleged killing of Raja Raghuvanshi.(ANI )

"Vishal Chauhan met me on May 30 and rented a flat in Dewas Naka for 17,000 per month. He signed a contract and also gave a security deposit of 34,000. I handed over the keys to him, but I am not sure he or any of his companions came there," Shilom James, a property management firm owner, told PTI.

Also Read | What Sonam's brother said after Raja Raghuvanshi's ‘pind daan’: ‘Had I known her, Raj Kushwaha's affair…'

James added that since the building is newly constructed, it lacks CCTV camera surveillance. He also confirmed that he had notified police about the rental soon after learning of Chauhan's involvement in the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

The murder case, which has gripped national attention, began unfolding after Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 while he was on his honeymoon in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills.

Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of the East Khasi Hills district on June 2. 

Also Read | Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Raja Raghuvanshi ‘was killed in fourth attempt’, says top cop in big reveal

His wife, Sonam, whom he had married on May 11, earlier confessed to the murder and is now a prime suspect, along with four alleged accomplices: Raj Kushwaha (her alleged boyfriend), Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput.

On Wednesday, the court remanded all five key accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to eight days of police custody in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, said police.

Also Read | Meghalaya murder twist: Raja Raghuvanshi's killers planned to burn woman’s body, pass it off as Sonam Raghuvanshi

According to Meghalaya police, the conspiracy to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj Kushwaha, while the woman had agreed to the plot.

Meanwhile, Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi (one of the main accused and Raja's wife), has stated that the chain of events "confirms" Sonam's involvement in the case.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore man's ‘rented flat’ revelation about Raja Raghuvanshi's ‘killer’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On