Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore man's ‘rented flat’ revelation about Raja Raghuvanshi's ‘killer’

In a fresh twist in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a property manager in Indore has claimed that accused Vishal Chauhan rented a flat from him just a week after the murder took place in Meghalaya. Accused Vishal Chauhan rented a flat in Indore a week after the alleged killing of Raja Raghuvanshi.(ANI )

"Vishal Chauhan met me on May 30 and rented a flat in Dewas Naka for ₹17,000 per month. He signed a contract and also gave a security deposit of ₹34,000. I handed over the keys to him, but I am not sure he or any of his companions came there," Shilom James, a property management firm owner, told PTI.

James added that since the building is newly constructed, it lacks CCTV camera surveillance. He also confirmed that he had notified police about the rental soon after learning of Chauhan's involvement in the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

The murder case, which has gripped national attention, began unfolding after Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 while he was on his honeymoon in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills.

Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of the East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

His wife, Sonam, whom he had married on May 11, earlier confessed to the murder and is now a prime suspect, along with four alleged accomplices: Raj Kushwaha (her alleged boyfriend), Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput.

On Wednesday, the court remanded all five key accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to eight days of police custody in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, said police.

According to Meghalaya police, the conspiracy to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj Kushwaha, while the woman had agreed to the plot.

Meanwhile, Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi (one of the main accused and Raja's wife), has stated that the chain of events "confirms" Sonam's involvement in the case.