Sonam Raghuvanshi got ‘help’ hiding jewellery, laptop and weapon: Indore property dealer, watchman held

The net continues to tighten in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder mystery. Meghalaya Police’s special investigation team has arrested two more suspects from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly helping Sonam Raghuvanshi after the killing of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, taking the total arrests in the case to seven. Meghalaya SIT team and FSL Indore, collect the pieces of the burnt bag and burnt pieces of Sonam Raghuvanshi's belongings for forensic investigation, at Hare Krishna Vihar Colony in Indore.(ANI)

Cops nabbed a property dealer named Silome James on Saturday evening while he was trying to flee to Bhopal from the Bhonrasa toll-gate in Dewas district.

“He is a property dealer and lessee of a building at Heera Bagh Colony in Indore where Sonam had stayed and kept the jewellery and other items she took with her after the incident,” East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.indo

The second accused, Balvir Ahirwar, a watchman and carpenter, was arrested from his native village in Ashok Nagar district in the early hours of Sunday, reported news agency ANI. He was reportedly posted at the Indore flat where Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the deceased and a key accused in the murder, had stayed after fleeing Meghalaya.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi's brother's big question: 'Instead of murder, Sonam, Raj Kushwaha could have...'

“Shillong police came to Shadora today. They took a person named Balvir Ahirwar with them to Indore for questioning. According to the preliminary investigation, the flat in which Sonam Raghuvanshi stayed after the murder, Balvir Ahirwar was working there as a watchman and a carpenter,” ANI quoted Ashoknagar SP Vineet Kumar Jain as saying.

Both men were presented before an Indore court and remanded in the transit custody of Meghalaya Police for seven days, Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Property dealer helped conceal evidence

Police sources said James helped Sonam conceal a box containing jewellery, a laptop and possibly a weapon belonging to her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha. The box was later destroyed.

“The property dealer led the SIT to the place where he had disposed of all the items of the box by burning,” an SIT officer said. No signs of the pistol, jewellery or laptop were found.

The flat had been rented by James to co-accused Vishal Chauhan for ₹17,000 per month, he told reporters on June 13.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi’s call history to 'Sanjay Verma' gives big lead

Raja Raghuvanshi was hacked to death near Weisawdong falls in Sohra on May 23 during a honeymoon trip. His mutilated body was recovered on June 2. The murder was allegedly planned by Sonam and her lover Raj Kushwaha, who are among the five accused already in judicial custody in Meghalaya.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)