Meghalaya nod to counter-insurgency jungle warfare, urban warfare schools

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has approved a Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School and an Urban Warfare Training Facility (UWTF) in the state, a move that officials said would significantly bolster its policing and internal security architecture. The government has also approved the establishment of a new police station in Ri-Bhoi district.

A notification issued by the state home department stated that the government had approved the establishment of a CIJW School in Baghmara, South Garo Hills district. The proposed facility would provide specialised training in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare to state police personnel, commando forces and other special units.

Officials said the CIJW School was expected to strengthen Meghalaya’s operational readiness by equipping forces with skills tailored to forested and remote environments. “The focus is on terrain-specific and insurgency-related training that enhances effectiveness on the ground,” an official said.

The government has also notified its decision to set up UWTF in SF-10, Mawiong. The facility would offer realistic, scalable training modules ranging from basic close-quarter battle drills to advanced multi-storey building clearance, hostage-rescue operations, breaching techniques and integrated urban surveillance.

“The UWTF will significantly enhance operational preparedness while reducing risks during real-time urban operations,” an official said, adding that the facility would also improve coordination among different security agencies during complex missions.

The government has also notified the creation of Byrnihat Police Station in Ri-Bhoi district to strengthen law enforcement in the rapidly expanding industrial and border area. The order said the jurisdiction of the new Byrnihat Police Station would cover Jorabat Outpost (Assam) to the north, Umsning Outpost/Sonapur Police Station (Assam) to the east, Nongpoh Police Station to the south, and Khanapara Police Station to the west.

Officials said the new police station would improve police response and coverage in a high-growth corridor which sees significant industrial activity and cross-border movement. “The idea is to ensure better law and order management and faster response in a sensitive and fast-developing area,” an official said.

The state government said the three approvals reflect a broader strategy to modernise policing, strengthen border and urban security, and build specialised operational capabilities across Meghalaya.