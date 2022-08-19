Home / India News / Meghalaya: One killed, another injured in alleged illegal coal mining incident

Meghalaya: One killed, another injured in alleged illegal coal mining incident

india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 06:16 PM IST

The incident took place in Urak, a remote hamlet not very far away from Goreng under the Shallang Police Station limits, bordering the South Garo Hills district

Rescuers in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya during a similar incident in 2018. (AFP File Photo)
Rescuers in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya during a similar incident in 2018. (AFP File Photo)
ByDavid Laitphlang

One person lost his life, while another was injured in the wee hours of Friday in an alleged case of illegal coal mining in a remote area of West Khasi Hills (WKH) district of Meghalaya.

The incident took place in Urak, a remote hamlet not very far away from Goreng under the Shallang Police Station limits, bordering the South Garo Hills district.

Confirming the mishap, West Khasi Hills superintendent of police Herbert G Lyngdoh told HT over phone from district capital Nongstoiñ, “Soon after getting information about the incident, a team of police personnel, led by a DSP-rank officer, was dispatched.”

Also Read:Forest officials dig trenches in 15 Nuh villages to keep Aravalli miners at bay

Lyngdoh said that because it is a remote location, patching communication was very difficult. “In fact, a two-hour journey on foot is the only way to access the place, so it is not an easy task,” he said.

Poor communication and accessibility affected the search and rescue efforts, the SP said, adding that only one person was confirmed dead, while another suffered an injury in the leg.

Officials claimed the two were illegally extracting coal when the mine caved in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out