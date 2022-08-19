Meghalaya: One killed, another injured in alleged illegal coal mining incident

One person lost his life, while another was injured in the wee hours of Friday in an alleged case of illegal coal mining in a remote area of West Khasi Hills (WKH) district of Meghalaya.

The incident took place in Urak, a remote hamlet not very far away from Goreng under the Shallang Police Station limits, bordering the South Garo Hills district.

Confirming the mishap, West Khasi Hills superintendent of police Herbert G Lyngdoh told HT over phone from district capital Nongstoiñ, “Soon after getting information about the incident, a team of police personnel, led by a DSP-rank officer, was dispatched.”

Lyngdoh said that because it is a remote location, patching communication was very difficult. “In fact, a two-hour journey on foot is the only way to access the place, so it is not an easy task,” he said.

Poor communication and accessibility affected the search and rescue efforts, the SP said, adding that only one person was confirmed dead, while another suffered an injury in the leg.

Officials claimed the two were illegally extracting coal when the mine caved in.