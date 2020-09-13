e-paper
Home / India News / Meghalaya power minister injured in accident in Assam, stable

Meghalaya power minister injured in accident in Assam, stable

James Sangma escaped with minor injuries in the road accident.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:52 IST
David Laitphlang | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Shillong
The pilot car travelling ahead of Sangma’s vehicle was destroyed completely in the accident. (HT Photo)
         

Meghalaya power minister James K Sangma sustained minor injuries in a road accident in Assam’s Nagaon district on the early hours of Sunday while on his way to Shillong from Imphal in Manipur. Four persons in the pilot car leading the minister’s vehicle also suffered injuries in the accident.

Earlier, James, the elder brother of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had tested positive for Covid-19 when he and Conrad, who had reached there on Saturday from Delhi, underwent a rapid antigen test at the Imphal airport.

While James decided to return to Shillong after the positive result, Conrad and his OSD-cum-press secretary, Saidul Khan, who tested negative, decided to stay back and return on Monday.

“The pilot car of the Meghalaya minister hit a stationary truck at Nonoi on the early hours of Sunday. The pilot vehicle overturned and four persons in the vehicle sustained injuries. The minister’s car, which was following the pilot car, hit it moments after. None of the injured persons were critical and they continued their journey to Shillong,” Nagaon superintendent of police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, said.

CM Sangma’s press secretary Saidul Khan told HT from Imphal that the minister sustained minor injuries as a result of his car hitting the pilot car. His condition is stated to be stable.

The brothers had gone to Imphal to inaugurate the new building of the Manipur state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Conrad as its National President, followed by intense discussions with local leaders on strengthening the state unit in Manipur.

(With inputs from Utpal Parashar in Guwahati)

Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
PM Modi inaugurates 3 key petroleum projects in Bihar, says the state has been exemplary in taking Centre’s scheme to people
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
Congress says PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session
‘He is not that far behind’: Gambhir names most underrated player in T20s
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
