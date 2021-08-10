Meghaylaya: Low intensity IED blast in Shillong market injures 2

A popular market hub in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong’s most cosmopolitan locality was hit by a low intensity bomb blast on Tuesday afternoon causing minor injuries to two persons, police said.

The proscribed Bangladesh-based local insurgent outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the blast through a facebook post by HNLC general secretary cum spokesperson Saińkupar Nongtraw. The blast took place at 1.30pm in the parking lot of Iew Shillong market.

The injured have been identified as Christine Nongkynrih, a resident of Mawiong in the suburbs of Shillong and Alan Laloo, a resident of Laitumkhrah. Nongkynrih, who was busy cleaning her tiny tea shop under the parking lot, was thrown a few feet away by the impact of the blast. She and the other injured have been discharged after required medical intervention, police said.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) S Nongtnger confirmed that the blast was caused by an IED (improvised explosive device). “It was a low intensity blast and only two persons received minor injuries. The HNLC has already claimed responsibility on its fb page and we are already on the job we have been tasked to do,” he said.

Though the police claim that HNLC is now weakened, lately the outfit has triggered low intensity blasts in several areas, particularly in Khasi and Jaiñtia hills, which is rich in coal and also home to over a dozen cement companies. The last blast took place in the Police Reserve quarters of the special Meghalaya police unit at Khliehriat on July 14.