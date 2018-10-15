Mehbooba urges Centre to drop sedition charges on AMU students

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that Centre must intervene in withdrawing the cases filed against Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“Pushing youth to the wall will be counterproductive. Centre must intervene in withdrawing cases against students and AMU authorities must revoke their suspension. The respective state governments outside JK should be sensitive to the situation & prevent further alienation,’’ Mufti tweeted on Monday.

Mufti’s statement comes days after three Kashmiri students of AMU were booked under sedition charges for allegedly raising “anti-India” slogans and trying to hold a funeral prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen militant Manan Bashir Wani on October 12.

Wani, a former PhD student of the AMU who had left research to join militancy in Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in north Kashmir on Thursday.

Mufti said punishing the students for remembering a former colleague who was a victim of relentless violence in Kashmir will be a travesty.

J-K governor Satya Pal Malik, too, on Sunday said his administration had taken up the issue of the well-being of Kashmiri students studying in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Monday, students of the Kashmir University staged a silent march on Monday in solidarity with AMU students.

Kashmiri students studying in AMU had on Sunday written a letter to AMU vice-chancellor denying the charges and threatened to leave the university en masse from October 17 if the sedition charges against the three of them are not dropped.

In the letter, AMU students’ union former vice-president Sajjad Rathar wrote, “If this vilification does not stop, more than 1,200 Kashmiri students will leave for their homes in the Kashmir Valley on October 17 as a last option.”

Terming the slapping of sedition charges as “vendetta”, Rathar has said, “The option of holding Namaaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) in absentia was dropped after the AMU authorities did not give the permission.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 23:54 IST