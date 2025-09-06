Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Meitei body criticises extension of SoO agreement with Kuki-Zo armed groups

ByThomas Ngangom
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 03:06 am IST

Sections of the valley population, including Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), a Thadou community group, have been demanding abrogation of the SoO

IMPHAL: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex Meitei civil society group in Manipur, has strongly condemned and opposed the central government’s decision to extend the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups.

The Centre, the Manipur government and the armed groups under the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) signed off on the SoO agreement on Thursday. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
The Centre, the Manipur government and the armed groups under the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) signed off on the SoO agreement on Thursday. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

The Centre, the Manipur government and the armed groups under the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) signed off on the SoO agreement on Thursday.

“The extension of the SoO agreement, despite the series of terrorist and criminal acts committed by these groups, is a decision that runs completely against the interests of the indigenous people of Manipur. COCOMI reaffirms its stand to firmly oppose this anti-people move by the Government of India,” COCOMI said.

Sections of the valley population, including Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), a Thadou community group, have been demanding abrogation of SoO, alleging that the agreement was one of the main reasons behind the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

In its statement, COCOMI recalled that the state cabinet had favoured abrogating the SoO agreement on March 10, 2023.

“Under the current President’s Rule, the administration is being run by an authority appointed from New Delhi, which lacks the legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur in letter and spirit. The decision to extend the SoO under such circumstances is illegitimate and reflects an undemocratic and hegemonic imposition upon the indigenous people and their elected representatives,” it said.

The group has been critical of the SoO agreement in 2005 and 2008, claiming that it shields “narco-terrorist armed groups”.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Meitei body criticises extension of SoO agreement with Kuki-Zo armed groups
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On