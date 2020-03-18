e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Members demand curtailing of session as Rajya Sabha steps up coronavirus screening

Members demand curtailing of session as Rajya Sabha steps up coronavirus screening

Thermal scanning for recording body temperature was conducted in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the House stepped up coronavirus monitoring.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:57 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu undergoes thermal screening at the Parliament House as a precaution against coronavirus on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu undergoes thermal screening at the Parliament House as a precaution against coronavirus on Wednesday.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

Stepping up efforts to check the spread of coronavirus, thermal scanning for recording body temperature is being conducted in Parliament. Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu also underwent the scan on Wednesday.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

According to officials, Naidu was scanned for temperature by a security person with contactless infrared thermal scanner and his body temperature was found normal. “He (Naidu) was not in favour of being photographed while scanning, but the secretariat officials convinced him to do that pointing out that the Vice President submitting himself to such scanning will send a right message to public whose cooperation is necessary in containing spread of virus,” said an official.

Naidu later told the Upper House that all arrangements have been made to sanitise the complex and hand santisiers have also been provided for MPs.

When the House convened, some members were seen wearing masks, and refused to take them off after Naidu said Members cannot sit inside with covered faces. Congress MP P Chidambaram said it should be left to the judgement of individual members as they may feel vulnerable enough to wear face masks.

Naidu accepted his argument but said the House was setting a precedent. If members feel vulnerable, they can make preventive arrangements, he said, adding, it was upto the members to take a call.

Congress MP MV Rajeev Gowda urged the government to either curtail or defer the ongoing budget session, and fellow parliamentarian Anand Sharma said the government was preaching social distancing but is not following it in Parliament.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, however, said Parliament should not show panic by adjourning early and instead show the fighting spirit.

top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news