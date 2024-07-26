Men posing as buyers loot diamonds, gold from Tanishq showroom in Bihar’s Purnea

At least six men masquerading as customers looted gold and diamond jewellery at gunpoint from a Tanishq showroom in Bihar’s Purnea on Friday morning after snatching mobile phones and locking all 22 staff in a room. “They committed the loot in an organised manner and within 20 minutes they decamped with gold and diamond worth in crores,” said staffer Vivek. “They also captured the guards. Two of the criminals were wearing masks while the rest did not cover their faces. They were aged between 22-25.” The six were aged between 22-25. (X)

The staffer said they do not know the exact value of the jewellery looted but it will be in several crores. “We are thankful to God that we are alive.”

Eyewitnesses said the looters parked their motorbikes near a hospital 100 meters from the showroom. “Three on one bike went towards the east while the other three escaped towards the west,” said the staffer. “There was a big bag with them.”

Sub-divisional police officer Pushkar Kumar said six armed criminals on two bikes committed the loot. “We have alerted all the police stations of the Purnea and neighbouring districts to nab the criminals. We have collected the CCTV footage of the showroom and also of the outside,” said Kumar