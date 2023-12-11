Mercury in Delhi plunges to season’s lowest as air quality remains very poor

The mercury in Delhi plunged to 6.5°C, the lowest this season three degrees below normal, even as the air quality remained in the very poor category and shallow fog reduced the visibility up to 800 metres compared to 1,100 metres a day earlier. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature was expected to hover around 6-7°C for the next three days due to cold northwesterly winds. Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 319 (very poor) at 9am. (ANI)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5°C on Saturday and 9.2°C degrees on Friday. A maximum temperature of 23.4°, one degree below normal, was recorded on Sunday compared to 25.3°C a day earlier. The lowest maximum temperature this season of 22°C was recorded on November 28 following rain.

The IMD said wind speed touched 20km per hour during the day on Sunday. It was expected to dip to 6-8 km per hour on Monday.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said no significant change was expected in meteorological conditions. “The wind speed will again drop. The wind direction should remain northwesterly in the coming days as no western disturbance is expected. This will lead to a gradual drop in minimum temperature, which should now hover around 6-7°C,” he said.

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 319 (very poor) at 9am, compared to 314 (very poor) a day earlier at 4pm. No significant change in air quality was expected immediately. Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the very poor category until December 13. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to be between the very poor and poor categories.