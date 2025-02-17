Mercury likely to rise to 30°C as Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said another fairly warm day was expected on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to touch 30°C
Delhi’s air quality remained “poor” on Monday improving marginally in the early hours of the day even as the minimum temperature rose at 11.2°C on Monday compared to 9.9°C a day earlier.
The mercury touched 28.6°C on Saturday or four degrees above normal. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 242 (poor) at 9am. It was 294 (poor) at 4pm on Sunday.
The IMD said a western disturbance influencing parts of northwest India will lead to partially cloudy skies. Light rain was expected in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday and Thursday.