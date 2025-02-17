Mercury likely to rise to 30°C as Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi’s air quality remained “poor” on Monday improving marginally in the early hours of the day even as the minimum temperature rose at 11.2°C on Monday compared to 9.9°C a day earlier. The average AQI was 242 (poor) at 9am. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said another fairly warm day was expected on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to touch 30°C. The mercury touched 28.6°C on Saturday or four degrees above normal. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 242 (poor) at 9am. It was 294 (poor) at 4pm on Sunday.

The IMD said a western disturbance influencing parts of northwest India will lead to partially cloudy skies. Light rain was expected in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday and Thursday.