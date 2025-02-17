Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mercury likely to rise to 30°C as Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2025 10:13 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said another fairly warm day was expected on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to touch 30°C

Delhi’s air quality remained “poor” on Monday improving marginally in the early hours of the day even as the minimum temperature rose at 11.2°C on Monday compared to 9.9°C a day earlier.

The average AQI was 242 (poor) at 9am. (HT PHOTO)
The average AQI was 242 (poor) at 9am. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said another fairly warm day was expected on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to touch 30°C. The mercury touched 28.6°C on Saturday or four degrees above normal. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 242 (poor) at 9am. It was 294 (poor) at 4pm on Sunday.

The IMD said a western disturbance influencing parts of northwest India will lead to partially cloudy skies. Light rain was expected in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday and Thursday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On