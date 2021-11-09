MeT office sounds alert for heavy rain in 13 Karnataka districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert, denoting heavy rainfall, in 13 districts till Tuesday. According to a statement from the IMD, heavy rains are the result of cyclonic depressions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains will be witnessed in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, and Shivmogga districts. Rains are also going to lash coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. North interior Karnataka districts are going to witness average to scattered rainfall.

“The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea... Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighborhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning on Thursday,” the IMD said in a statement.

Scattered rain was reported from Bengaluru city on Monday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will take short and long-term steps to ensure more drain-related works are taken up during summer months to avoid a repeat of flooding each time it rains in Bengaluru.

The chief minister held a meeting with senior officials after entire Bengaluru had flood-like conditions after Thursday night’s downpour, which stands testimony to the city’s poor quality of infrastructure and planning.

“Whenever there are monsoons, low-lying areas, wherever there is waterlogging, identify it and find the reasons for it. We have to take immediate steps for short and long-term plans and ensure water does not enter such homes,” Bommai said in Bengaluru.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), at least 18 people lost their lives in Bengaluru due to civic apathy that is more than all other major cities combined.