MeToo: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of PIL seeking FIRs based on allegations

Besides FIRs, the petition also seeks a direction to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to give security and assistance to women who have come out in the open with their allegations.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2018 14:32 IST
Press Trust of India
The Supreme Court Monday declined urgent hearing on a PIL seeking the registration of FIRs based on allegations of sexual misconduct and assault levelled by women across various sectors, part of what is being referred to as India’s #MeToo movement. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Supreme Court Monday declined urgent hearing on a PIL seeking the registration of FIRs based on allegations of sexual misconduct and assault levelled by women across various sectors, part of what is being referred to as India’s #MeToo movement.

A bench comprising chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told lawyer M L Sharma, who had filed the petition, that it will come up for hearing in the regular course.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:32 IST

