Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Metro accident victims to receive enhanced compensation now. See details

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 12:48 PM IST

For an injury that resulted in death of an individual, the maximum claim amount has been set to Rs. 8,00,000.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released a notification amending the Metro Railways Procedure of Claims 2017. According to the new amendment, there are enhanced compensations offered to the parties filing claims to the metro in case of a serious accident or injury. These rules define the amount of claim an individual is entitled to in case of an accident. It also lays down thepowers of the claim commissioner and the documents required to file the claim. 

These rules will apply to cities that has access to metros including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, etc.(Representational Image)
These rules will apply to cities that has access to metros including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, etc. Currently there are 17 such cities with active metro rail network. 

According to the notification, for an injury that resulted in death of an individual, the maximum claim amount has been set to Rs. 8,00,000. As per the previous Metro Railway procedure of Claims 2017, the compensation for death was set to 5,00,000.

8 lakh compensation for serious injuries

According to the compensation chart, victims suffering from the most grievous and life-altering injuries are entitled to 8,00,000. This includes individuals who have lost both hands or have had amputations, those who have lost a hand and a foot, and cases involving double amputation through the leg or thigh. Other injuries include total loss of eyesight, severe facial disfigurement or absolute deafness.

Compensations for less severe injury

For slightly less severe but still major physical injuries, the compensation decreases slightly. For example, amputation through the shoulder joint results in a compensation of 7,20,000. Amputation from 8 inches from the shoulder to less than 4.5 inches below the elbow is compensated at 5,60,000. The loss of an entire hand, or thumb along with all four fingers of one hand will have a compensation of 4,80,000.

In the case of finger injuries, the compensation varies based on the number of fingers lost. Loss of four fingers is compensated at different amounts depending on the fingers lost. Similarly, loss of the thumb alone results in 2,40,000 compensation.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Metro accident victims to receive enhanced compensation now. See details
