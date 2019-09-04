Metro Matters | Delhi’s Happiness lessons: Making studies a source of joy

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:39 IST

In the fourth episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh attends a happiness class.

The special classes were launched by the Delhi government in the state-run schools last year to address the emotional concerns of students.

We speak to Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia about the happiness curriculum, and learn from a bunch of students and their teachers about the journey.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:39 IST