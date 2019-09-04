New Delhi -°C
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019
Metro Matters | Delhi’s Happiness lessons: Making studies a source of joy
In the fourth episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh attends a happiness class.india Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:39 IST
Hindustan Times
In the fourth episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh attends a happiness class.
The special classes were launched by the Delhi government in the state-run schools last year to address the emotional concerns of students.
We speak to Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia about the happiness curriculum, and learn from a bunch of students and their teachers about the journey.
First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:39 IST
tags
more from india