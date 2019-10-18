e-paper
Metro services affected as man jumps in front of approaching train in Kolkata

Truncated services were maintained between Kolkata’s Maidan and Kavi Subhas stations in the southern part of the city till 4.42 pm.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Kolkata metro railway services were affected for over half an hour after a man jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at the Central station.(metrorailwaykol /Twitter Photo)
         

Metro Railway services were affected for over half an hour on Friday afternoon after a man jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at the Central station in Kolkata, an official said.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital by the police in an injured condition after being rescued by Metro staff and RPF personnel, the official said.

The incident occurred at 4.06 pm when the man jumped in front of an incoming train travelling towards Dumdum.

Truncated services were maintained between Maidan and Kavi Subhas stations in the southern part of the city till 4.42 pm, following which normal train schedule was restored, the official said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:59 IST

