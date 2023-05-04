Use codes to share information on VVIPs’ movement: Centre to chiefs of forces

New Delhi The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has directed police chiefs of all states, Union territories and central paramilitary forces to use “codes and cipher” instead of “plain language” while sharing messages over radio wireless sets regarding the movement of VVIPs, security convoys, official meetings, details of areas of national importance, and locations of battalions and training manoeuvres near the border, to prevent interception by the “enemy” and “undesirable elements”. MHA has directed police chiefs of all states, Union territories and central paramilitary forces to use “codes and cipher” instead of “plain language” while sharing messages over radio wireless sets regarding the movement of VVIPs, security convoys. (File photo for representation)

The police authorities have also been told to monitor radio communications on a daily basis as these are prone to breaches, according to official documents and people aware of the matter.

“Police organisations use radio wireless sets extensively for communication and coordination purposes for day-to-day policing. Police radio communications are prone to interception. In order to prevent leakage of information to enemy and undesirable elements, it is essential to secure classified information using codes and cipher before transmitting on radio,” MHA said in an advisory sent few weeks ago to the director generals of police of states and central armed police forces (CAPFs). HT has seen the document, dated March last week.

The advisory said that many of the breaches pertained to messages passed over radio in plain language, including movement of VVIPs who enjoy Z or Z-plus security cover such as the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, chief ministers, governors etc.

While MHA did not cite a particular incident, there have been some instances of security breaches during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits in recent months – in Punjab’s Hussainiwala in January 2022, when farmers blocked his convoy; in July 2022 when black balloons flew past Modi’s chopper in Vijayawada; and on April 30 this year when a man threw a mobile phone towards Modi in Mysuru.

To be sure, it is not known if these incidents were linked to any radio communications security breach.

Besides VVIP movement, the MHA advisory said that messages related to the movement of armed police units and paramilitary forces, their strength, location of their camps/battalion units, training manoeuvres near the border and sensitive areas, places of national importance, if leaked, could jeopardise intelligence operations by revealing details of frequencies, call signs, codes, work schedule, and other details to enemy agents and infiltrators

“It is often seen that bystanders, who could be anyone, listen to police wireless messages which are not coded. State sponsored elements are also capable of intercepting radio sets’ messages and that’s why proper coding and review of cipher is necessary,” said an officer aware of the advisory who asked not to be named.

A former DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), K Durga Prasad, said radio communications literacy among the police officers is essential. “A policeman with a radio set with no knowledge how to use it very dangerous. There is a term in security parlance – radio silence. We advise personnel not to say anything unless spoken to. And when it comes to operations, VVIP movements and sensitive issues, there are codes and protocols, which need to be followed. Every police officer in the country needs to be groomed on radio communications security,” he said.

The home ministry has decided, according to the advisory, that the Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW), an advisory body under it, will advise states and CAPFs on strengthening their internal monitoring for effective monitoring and preventing of breaches of radio communication security of their respective organisations. DCPW will also impart training to police personnel to strengthen their technical skills in monitoring breaches.