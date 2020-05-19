e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MHA issues new guidelines for stranded migrants’ movement by Shramik trains

MHA issues new guidelines for stranded migrants’ movement by Shramik trains

All states and Union territories will have to designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending the stranded worker, as per the new guidelines.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 13:58 IST
New Delhi, Delhi
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the movement of Shramik trains shall be permitted by the ministry of railways (MoR) in consultation with MHA.
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the movement of Shramik trains shall be permitted by the ministry of railways (MoR) in consultation with MHA.(HT photo/ Sunil Ghosh)
         

The Centre on Tuesday issued new guidelines, including social distancing and schedules, for the movement of stranded migrant labourers by Shramik Special trains during the lockdown put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said the standard operating procedure (SOPs) must be strictly implemented by the central ministries and departments as well as states and Union territories.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the movement of Shramik trains shall be permitted by the ministry of railways (MoR) in consultation with MHA.

All states and Union territories will have to designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending the stranded worker, Bhalla said.

“The train schedule, including stoppages and destination, shall be finalised by the MoR based on the requirements of States/UTs and shall be communicated by MoR to the States/ UTs for making suitable arrangements for sending and receiving such stranded workers,” the top bureaucrat wrote.

Train schedule, protocols for entry and movement of passengers, services to be provided in coaches, and arrangements with states and Union territories for booking of tickets shall be publicised by the railways ministry.

The states, Union territories and railways ministry shall ensure that all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

All passengers will have to observe social distancing during boarding and the duration of their travel. On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to health protocols prescribed by the destination states and Union territories.

The new guidelines come a day after MHA directed states to cooperate to help migrant workers walking to their homes from various parts of the country. Bhalla asked the states to coordinate with the railways ministry for running more special trains to ferry the migrants.

State administration must make designated rest places on the routes taken by the migrants, the home secretary said as he asked them to ensure sanitation, food and health at these areas.

Bhalla added district administration and states should make sure that no migrant worker has to resort to walking on roads or railway track.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In