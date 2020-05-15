e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Over 50,000 migrant workers brought back to Jharkhand through Shramik Special trains

Over 50,000 migrant workers brought back to Jharkhand through Shramik Special trains

Since May 1, 2020, Indian Railways has carried 10 lakh “shramiks” in 800 trains to their home state.

ranchi Updated: May 15, 2020 12:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
As many as 30,000 more have returned to Jharkhand by buses.
As many as 30,000 more have returned to Jharkhand by buses. (ANI)
         

Jharkhand State Transport Secretary K Ravi Kumar on Thursday informed that 44 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have brought back 50,028 migrant workers, who were stranded in different states due to lockdown, to their native place here.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage

“So far, 44 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have brought back 50,028 migrant workers to Jharkhand and 56 more such trains will be plying to bring back people of the state. 30,000 people have returned to Jharkhand by buses,” Kumar said.

Since May 1, 2020, Indian Railways has carried 10 lakh “shramiks” in 800 trains to their home state, said Indian Railways today.

tags
top news
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Live Updates: Part of Army HQs in Delhi shut after Covid-19 case reported
Live Updates: Part of Army HQs in Delhi shut after Covid-19 case reported
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In