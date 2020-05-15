e-paper
20 people test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand; total rises to 197

There are 107 active cases of coronavirus in Jharkhand at present, while 87 people have recovered.

ranchi Updated: May 15, 2020 12:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said 64 migrants, who returned to the state in the last eight days, were found positive for Covid-19. (HT file photo/ Diwakar Prasad)
         

Twenty people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 197 in the state, an official bulletin issued here stated.

There are 107 active cases in the state at present, while 87 people have recovered and three have died of the infection, it said.

Details about the fresh cases were yet to be known.

Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said 64 migrants, who returned to the state in the last eight days, were found positive for Covid-19. Most of them came back from Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Migrants who are coming back from places designated as red zones would initially need to stay at quarantine centres, he said.

Only after medical tests, they will be sent for home-quarantine, he added.

“There is no case of the infection in nine of the state’s 24 districts,” Kulkarni said, adding that the government is working to increase the state’s testing capacity.

