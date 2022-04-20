MHA lists 7 Pak-based terrorists under UAPA

The Union home ministry has, over the past fortnight, listed seven Pakistan-based terror kingpins under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for terror funding and strikes in Jammu & Kashmir.

The seven terrorists banned under UAPA on the recommendations of CID, J&K Police -- Sajjad Gul, Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar aka Latram, Arjumand Gulzar Jan aka Hamza Burhan, Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, and Hafiz Talha Saeed -- are all based in Pakistan, according to security officials aware of the matter. A total of 38 Pakistan-based terrorists have been banned under UAPA by the home ministry.

According to the officials in North Block, the reason for preparing a database of Pakistan-based terrorists operating in the Valley is manifold. One, it will enable India take up the issue with the United Nations with relevant countries. Two, associates of these designated terrorists will feel the heat in the Valley as they will be targeted for supporting jihadist groups. Three, the properties acquired by these designated terrorists and their associates will be seized if they are found linked to terror funding or proceeds of crime. Four, the data bank will be useful to show the Financial Task Action Force (FATF) that Pakistan continues to provide shelter and support to anti-India militants in Kashmir and the hinterland.

With Pakistan already facing an economic crisis, partly due to its designation in the FATF grey list, the UAPA list will convince the FATF plenary meeting in Paris this June that the country continues to be the hotbed of cross-border terrorism, one of the people cited above said. India will also share the dossier on these designated terrorists with Interpol and countries such as the US, France, UAE and Israel so that action can be taken, he added.

Among those listed, Srinagar-born Sajjad Gul, 48, was arrested by Delhi Police and sentenced to five years imprisonment from 2002 to 2007 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. He returned to Srinagar in 2007 and joined the Institute of Charter Finance & Accountancy as its branch head at Karan Nagar. He then visited Pakistan in 2011 on passport number J792120, and stayed in Lahore at the house of his wife’s relative’s. He came in contact with LeT operatives during his stay in Pakistan, according to security officials.

Arjumand Gulzar Jan is the chief of Al-Badr, which is trying to carry out operations in Pulwama.

Nengroo, a commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was instrumental in helping JeM chief Moulana Masood Azhar’s nephew Idrees infiltrate J&K via the Samba border. Nengroo, along with his family, went missing after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned him in February 2020. According to top security officials, he is considered close to Masood Azhar, and aims is to continue to inflict violence on civilians in Jammu & Kashmir from across the border.

Zargar is the chief of the Al-Umar Mujahidin terror outfit. Born in Srinagar, he was first affiliated with the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and went to Pakistan-occuped Kashmir (POK) for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training. He returned in 1989, and remained active with JKLF till 1991. Security officials say he was also involved in the abduction of then home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s daughter Rubaiya Sayeed.

