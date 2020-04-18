MHA releases new list of activities exempted from lockdown curbs

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 00:03 IST

New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday released a new list of activities exempted from the extended national lockdown, including services offered by non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and cooperative credit societies with minimum staff and construction in rural areas.

Harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa, spice plantation and collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce (MFP) and non-timber forest produce by scheduled tribes and other forest dwellers have also been exempted from the lockdown, extended from April 14 to May 3.

Exempted construction activities in rural areas will include water supply and sanitation works, laying of power transmission lines and telecom optical fiber and cables, the MHA said.

To help reive the economy, the government had on Wednesday released revised consolidated guidelines, allowing the transport of goods, without any distinction between essential and non-essential goods,farming operations, and marine and inland fisheries.

Industries operating in rural areas including food processing, manufacturing and establishment in special economic zones (SEZs), export-oriented units and industrial townships were allowed as were coal, mineral and oil production

A senior government official said that after April 20, when the Centre will take stock of the lockdown , a few more economic activities may be allowed, depending on the ground situation and provided the restrictions that are in place are followed strictly.

The states have already been asked to take action against the violators of lockdown measures under the Disaster Management Act.The MHA has stated that it was closely monitoring the lockdown and in touch with state governments on a regular basis.