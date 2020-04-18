e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MHA releases new list of activities exempted from lockdown curbs

MHA releases new list of activities exempted from lockdown curbs

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday released a new list of activities exempted from the extended national lockdown, including services offered by non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and cooperative credit societies with minimum staff and construction in rural areas.

Harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa, spice plantation and collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce (MFP) and non-timber forest produce by scheduled tribes and other forest dwellers have also been exempted from the lockdown, extended from April 14 to May 3.

Exempted construction activities in rural areas will include water supply and sanitation works, laying of power transmission lines and telecom optical fiber and cables, the MHA said.

To help reive the economy, the government had on Wednesday released revised consolidated guidelines, allowing the transport of goods, without any distinction between essential and non-essential goods,farming operations, and marine and inland fisheries.

Industries operating in rural areas including food processing, manufacturing and establishment in special economic zones (SEZs), export-oriented units and industrial townships were allowed as were coal, mineral and oil production

A senior government official said that after April 20, when the Centre will take stock of the lockdown , a few more economic activities may be allowed, depending on the ground situation and provided the restrictions that are in place are followed strictly.

The states have already been asked to take action against the violators of lockdown measures under the Disaster Management Act.The MHA has stated that it was closely monitoring the lockdown and in touch with state governments on a regular basis.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news