Microsoft boss Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, commits $17.5 billion to India's ‘AI first future’

In a post on X, the Microsoft boss wrote, “Thank you, PM@narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future. @PMOIndia”
This is a developing story. We will update with further information.