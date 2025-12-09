Microsoft boss Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, commits $17.5 billion to India's ‘AI first future’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for an "inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity", and said that he is committing US$17.5 billion investment to help build and develop the country's “AI first future”. Microsoft boss Satya Nadella thanked PM Modi "for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity".(X/@satyanadella)

Nadella said that Microsoft's "largest investment ever in Asia" was aimed to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities "needed for India's AI first future".

In a post on X, the Microsoft boss wrote, “Thank you, PM@narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future. @PMOIndia”

