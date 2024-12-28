Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Middleman held in connection with bribery case involving ED official: CBI

PTI |
Dec 28, 2024 08:23 PM IST

Middleman held in connection with bribery case involving ED official: CBI

Chandigarh, The CBI arrested an alleged middleman on Saturday in connection with a bribery case, in which an assistant director of the ED is under the scanner, officials said.

Middleman held in connection with bribery case involving ED official: CBI
Middleman held in connection with bribery case involving ED official: CBI

The officer managed to give a slip to the Central Bureau of Investigation during a trap operation on Sunday and is yet to join the investigation, while his brother has been arrested by the federal agency, the officials added.

The CBI arrested "middleman" Neeraj on Saturday and produced him before a special court that sent him to the agency's custody for a day, they said.

The assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate posted at Shimla and his brother, a senior manager in the Punjab National Bank in Delhi, had allegedly gone to a location near Chandigarh to receive bribe money from a businessman, who is facing a case lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , the officials said.

The businessman filed a complaint with the CBI about alleged extortion, based on which the Chandigarh unit of the agency planned the trap operation where the complainant was asked to give a bribe of 55 lakh in cash to the officer, with CBI sleuths keeping an eye, the officials said.

The plan was that the CBI would nab the accused after the bribe was received by him, they said.

The ED officer, who is on deputation from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs , got alerted during the operation and allegedly fled, the officials said.

The agency has been trying to locate him for six days. It has even launched technical surveillance to pin-point his location but to no avail.

So far, cash amounting to around 1 crore, including the bribe money, has been recovered during searches, the officials said.

The CBI has arrested the officer's brother, Vikas Deep, in connection with the case and produced him before a court, they added.

The agency is questioning him regarding his alleged involvement in the case.

Sources in the ED said the accused assistant director of its Shimla sub-zonal office and his supervisory officers a deputy director and the joint director have been transferred to Delhi following the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On