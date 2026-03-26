Senior Telangana Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the party, in protest against encouragement of defectors from other parties and continued neglect of senior leaders by the state party leadership. Miffed by party leadership, Cong veteran T Jeevan Reddy resigns in Telangana

In his letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, the former minister said he was ending his 42-year-long association with the party “on a sour note,” as he was frustrated with the continued humiliation in the party.

He said he was quitting the primary membership of the party and also his membership in the AICC executive committee.

Addressing party workers and followers at his residence in Jagtial, Jeevan Reddy said his decision was driven by a deep sense of disappointment over the party’s functioning in Telangana, particularly its stand on defections and internal leadership issues.

He alleged that the Telangana Congress leadership was acting contrary to the principles and decisions of Rahul Gandhi, especially on the issue of party defections. He said the induction of Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar into the Congress was one of the key reasons behind his decision to quit.

Jeevan Reddy said the Congress government in Telangana was the result of the hard work and sacrifices of long-standing party workers and leaders, and questioned how the party could embrace those who had allegedly troubled Congress leaders and cadres for the past ten years.

In a strongly worded attack, the former minister said the developments in Telangana Congress could have repercussions at the national level as well. He accused the state leadership of undermining the party’s ideological slogans such as “Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan, Jai Bapu”, and said the current political direction of the party was hurting its credibility.

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy could become chief minister only because of the relentless efforts of Congress workers, and expressed anguish that those very workers and senior leaders were now being sidelined.

Jeevan Reddy revealed that he had written to the party high command in October 2024, detailing the prevailing conditions within the party. However, he said no meaningful action was taken.

He alleged that for the last two years, he had faced repeated humiliation and disrespect within the party. Referring to a personal and emotional incident, Jeevan Reddy said that when his supporter Gangareddy was killed, the chief minister did not even call to offer condolences. “What is the point in continuing in the party, when I cannot protect my own supporters and party workers are killed?” he asked.

Making an emotional appeal to his supporters, Jeevan Reddy said he had never sought power or office for its own sake, but only expected dignity and respect from the party he had served for over four decades. “I do not want a post. I want respect,” he added.