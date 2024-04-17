Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

A migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday at Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on one Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar, in the second targeted attack in the last 10 days. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. A security personnel stands guard in Anantnag district. (PTI / File)

“Terrorists fired upon & critically injured one person identified as Raju Shah resident of Bihar at Jablipora Bijbehera, Anantnag. He has been evacuated to hospital for treatment,” Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

It later added, “The injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

The attack comes days before the country goes to polls.

A spokesperson for BJP's J&K unit termed the attack “frustration of adversaries” and said these acts will in no way revive election boycott politics in Kashmir.

"Urge police to track down the killers of this innocent man and punish them sternly," BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said in a statement.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah expressed “shock and sadness” at the news of the labourer's death, National Conference said on X.

“They vehemently condemn the attack, emphasizing that such acts of terror hinder peace in J&K,” the party added.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing as a “senseless act of violence.”

“My deepest condolences to his family,” she said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Strongly condemn the tragic Bijbehara attack in which a non local named Raja Shah, of Bihar lost his life in this senseless act of violence. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. This must end, people want peace but militants don't want peace. We must stand together against this act!”

On April 8, a migrant taxi driver from Delhi was attacked at Herpora Shopian. He was severely injured.

With Bureau inputs