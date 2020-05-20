e-paper
Migrant workers entering Gurugram from Delhi clash with police, several policemen injured

Migrant workers entering Gurugram from Delhi clash with police, several policemen injured

The incident took place at around 8.30am on Wednesday, when Gurugram Police authorities allegedly stopped the migrant workers from Delhi, who wanted to enter neighbouring Haryana.

gurugram Updated: May 20, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
Stranded migrant workers board a bus bound to the nearest railway station amid the lockdown, in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 17 May 2020.
Stranded migrant workers board a bus bound to the nearest railway station amid the lockdown, in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 17 May 2020.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Several Gurugram police personnel were injured on Wednesday morning after a group of migrant workers, who were allegedly trying to enter the Millennium City from Delhi amid the lockdown 4.0, which was enforced on Monday and will be in place till May 31 to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, started pelting stones at Salapur Khera village.

The incident took place at around 8.30am on Wednesday, when Gurugram Police authorities allegedly stopped the migrant workers from Delhi, who wanted to enter neighbouring Haryana.

Station house officers (SHOs) from Palam Vihar and Udyog Vihar police stations reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

In a video, which surfaced on a social media platform, a group of migrant workers could be seen standing in a narrow lane of Salapur Khera village. Several police officers were posted at the other end of the lane and some of them could be heard pleading with the mob: “Don’t throw stones. Let’s just talk.”

A police officer could also be seen consoling a group of men.

