Pompeo dials Jaishankar, says ‘our close cooperation is imperative to combat coronavirus’

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:30 IST

In a telephonic conversation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the coordination of efforts to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

“Good call today with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the #USIndia partnership. Our close cooperation is imperative to combat the #coronavirus, including strengthening global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains,” Pompeo tweeted out.

Pompeo reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to working with India to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between US, India and other close partners and allies to combat this international crisis, including strengthening global pharmaceutical, healthcare manufacturing and supply chains.

The dialogue between the two diplomats comes at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus crisis. As per the World Health Organization, more than 800,000 people have been infected by Covid-19 across the world while nearly 40,000 have died.

The United States is bearing the brunt of the rise in infection.

The US death toll, which has now touched 3,400, is more than the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Close to 175,000 have been infected across the US.More than 575 people died in the US on Monday, the deadliest single day toll in the country’s battle against the outbreak, and President Donald Trump called for vigorous adherence to social-distancing guidelines over the next 30 days.

The US, Italy, Spain, China and Germany are now the five most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed cases.

India has reported over 1,200 cases and 35 deaths. More than 100 people have recovered from the disease. On Wednesday, India entered the eighth day of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.