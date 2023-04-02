Mild earthquake jolts Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

A low-magnitude earthquake jolted Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed. The epicentre of the earthquake was near the city at the depth of 23km, according to the NCS. The earthquake tremors were felt around 11am on Sunday. (Representative Image)

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 11:00:36 IST, Lat: 23.22 & Long: 80.40, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 218km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier on March 22, a massive earthquake with epicentre in Afghanistan jolted north India including Delhi and adjoining areas. The strong tremors felt in the national capital forced people to come to open spaces as a precautionary measure.

The epicenter of the magnitude 6.5 quake was 40 kilometers south-southeast of the district of Jurm in Afghanistan's mountainous Hindukush region, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.

At least 21 people died in the earthquake that struck much of Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan. Ten died in Afghanistan and 11 in Pakistan after the temblor rattled this South Asian region. More than more than 130 people were reported injured when roofs of hundreds of homes collapsed.

