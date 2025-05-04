Milind Deora slams Thackeray family: 'They were vacationing in Europe when Pahalgam...'

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Sunday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was vacationing in Europe with his family when the Pahalgam terror attack took place last month. Milind Deora said that the state needed warriors on duty and not "part-time netas".(PTI file photo)

Deora said the Thackerays had transformed into tourists of India from being the sons of the soil. He claimed the family was absent during Maharashtra Day as well.

"From sons of the soil to tourists of India--how far the Thackerays have fallen. While bullets flew in Pahalgam, they were vacationing in Europe. On Maharashtra Day, they vanished without a word. No statement. No solidarity. No shame," Deora posted on X.

He said the party's leadership had been practising what he called "luxury politics". He lauded the leadership of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde for standing with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Deora said that the state needed warriors on duty and not "part-time netas".

"This isn't leadership – it's luxury politics. In contrast, DCM Eknath Shinde led from the front, stood with the victims and honoured our heroes. Maharashtra needs warriors on duty, not part-time Netas on holiday," Deora said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, died after terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town. India has taken several punitive actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and trade, and downgrading diplomatic ties. India also curtailed the number of staff in Pakistani high commissions and suspended visa services.

All Pakistani nationals had been asked to vacate India after the latter revoked their visas.

The opposition has unanimously backed the government for whatever actions it takes against Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Milind Deora criticised the opposition after the Congress party's 'Gayab' (missing) jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the leaders of hypocrisy and indirectly giving a clean chit to Pakistan.

"After the Pahalgam attack, the Centre called an all-party meeting in which almost all parties said that they are with the government in the action it wants to take against Pakistan and terrorists. Soon after, some opposition parties that had supported the Centre in the all-party meeting made a different statement. Some of them are saying that there should be no war against Pakistan, and some of them have given Pakistan a clean chit," he told ANI.