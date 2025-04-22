‘Relations don’t sever, Uddhav Thackeray very positive': Sanjay Raut on Sena(UBT)-MNS reunion

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that Uddhav Thackeray was “very positive” about a potential reconciliation with his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray sparked rumours of a reconciliation recently for the unity of the Marathi people.(Hindustan Times)

Raut said, as quoted by PTI, “There is no need for anyone to be in the discussion between the two (Uddhav and Raj). I know the feelings they have towards each other and also towards the family. Relations don't get severed because of politics. Uddhav is very positive (on rapprochement with Raj). His stand is very positive for the betterment of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also claimed that after the speculation surrounding the reunion began, several parties and people associated with the Ambedkarite movement have also been in touch with him, keen to explore a new political arrangement.

The Rajya Sabha MP highlighted that Dr B R Ambedkar had also taken lead in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and made efforts for the unity of 'Marathi manoos' (Marathi-speaking people).

The movement, which was launched in the 1950s, resulted in a separate state of Maharashtra for the Marathi-speaking population.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray

In 2005, Raj Thackeray walked out of the United Shiv Sena and formed his party, MNS, after a bitter split with Uddhav Thackeray. His party has both supported and opposed the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s rival BJP, on different occasions.

Raj Thackeray, in a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar released on Saturday, said that he had no issues working with Uddhav Thackeray in the undivided Shiv Sena. He stated that the only question was whether Uddhav Thackeray wanted to work with him.

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray also said he was ready to put aside “trivial fights", provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained. This was a veiled reference to the BJP, as Raj Thackeray had recently